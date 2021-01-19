Lidl Ireland strengthens support for local Kilkenny supplier, Goatsbridge

Lidl has announced the return of 36 products from 25 small Irish suppliers, including a local Kilkenny business, which were part of the retailer’s annual Kick Start Supplier Development Programme last summer.

The limited edition range will be available in Lidl’s 208 stores from Thursday, January 28 and features Kilkenny-based supplier, Goatsbridge’s delicious Cold Smoked Trout (€2.99) and Trout Pâté (€2.79). Goatsbridge was set up more than 800 years ago in Kilkenny and today it is run by Mag and Ger Kirwan who live on the Thomastown farm with their family and work together to carry on the proud family tradition of pure and sustainable fishing.

Busy Botanist Herbal Tea will also be available. With participating suppliers from Donegal through to Cork, joining Lidl’s existing network of more than 260 local Irish suppliers for the limited edition promotion, shoppers looking to buy Irish and support local will have plenty of variety to choose from alongside the retailer’s award-winning quality and value.

Developed in partnership with Bord Bia, Lidl has already invested €1 million through the programme since its inception in 2017, with countless supplier success stories to tell including many suppliers going on to stock Lidl’s every day range permanently. Supporting local is particularly important this year and what better way than to give small Irish suppliers the big opportunity to showcase and sell their products across Lidl’s 208 stores on the island of Ireland.

“At Lidl, it has never been more important to us to support our local communities, as well as the livelihoods of those who continue to operate throughout the pandemic, through our growing local supplier network," said Lidl Ireland Buying Director, Cathal Corcoran.

"Our Kick Start Supplier Development Programme is a fantastic opportunity for small to medium sized Irish businesses to showcase their products to more than 2 million customers that enter our stores every week. The quality of Irish artisan food and drink is up there with the best in the world, and we are delighted to bring unique, delicious, local produce to shoppers looking to support our local economy when they need it most.”

Lidl takes great pride in supporting small Irish suppliers and bringing the best of Irish produce to its loyal community of customers. Visit www.lidl.ie/kickstart for more information on Lidl’s annual supplier development programme, Kick Start.