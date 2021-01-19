Thomastown gardaí issue five fines for breaches of travel restrictions in past 24 hours

Thomastown gardaí have issued five on-the-spot fines for breaches of Covid-19 travel restrictions in the past 24 hours.

Three males travelling in the same car were issued with fines after they stated that they were travelling for work when they were not. Two other people were also issued with fines for breaches by Thomastown gardaí in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile in Kilkenny gardaí have issued four fines to date and have stated that the public are largely compliant with the travel restriction which requires you to stay within five kilometres of your home unless for essential reasons.