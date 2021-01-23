Sold! Great online success for Kilkenny auctioneer DNG Ella Dunphy

Kilkenny auctioneers DNG Ella Dunphy have enjoyed continued success in recent months selling properties via their online auction platform throughout the lockdown periods.

The end of last year proved extremely busy with demand outstripping supply and DNG Ella Dunphy are expecting a very busy start to 2021. In partnership The Leinster Property Auction, DNG Ella Dunphy have successfully agreed and completed numerous sales via the online auction since the start of the lockdown in March.

In late summer, the company offered for sale a four bed detached family home in Barnadown, Hugginstown.

This substantial property was offered to the market in good condition and, due to this great location, was subject to strong interest from residential buyers. The vendor accepted a bid of €216,000 from a UK-based purchaser with the sale closed in just over six weeks.



Another property which was successfully sold via the online auction platform last year was 53 Robertshill on the Circular Road, Kilkenny.

This three bed mid terrace residence, which offered bright, well-proportioned accommodation throughout and was beautifully maintained, appealed to first time buyers, families and investors alike. The centrally located property was successfully sold for €170,000 to the new owner.

One sale in late December 2020 was a mixed-use building at 2 The Loft, Colliers Lane. Ideally located just off High Street in Kilkenny City the property contains a ground floor commercial unit with two overhead apartments needing substantial renovations. The commercial unit and both apartments offered spacious accommodation throughout. Due to its central location and potential, the property proved extremally popular with investors before selling for €140,000.

UPCOMING AUCTIONS

DNG Ella Dunphy and The Leinster Property Auction are now taking entries for their upcoming auctions on February 11 and March 4 and will have a total of 11 auction dates throughout the year.

“By offering an online auction facility to clients, we are in a unique position to be able handle some of the current challenges facing the industry,” said Ciaran Dunphy of DNG Ella Dunphy.

“Our online platform allows buyers to bid for the comfort of their own home as well as allowing contracts to be exchanged online making the transaction as easy as possible.

“Our properties are performing well currently with interest coming locally and also elsewhere in Ireland and the UK through the additional auction marketing.”

For people thinking of selling, the auction team are now taking entries into the February and March auction dates and the following auction on April 8.

The auction team are encouraging property owners to make contact with them to arrange an initial valuation on 056-7786000.

Interested parties can go to www.dngelladunphy.com and click on the Auction tab to access auction properties.