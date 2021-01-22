Kilkenny gardaí urge public to stay at home and within 5k radius if exercising

Checkpoints will be in place on roads across the city and county this weekend as people are being asked to stay at home and to comply with the Covid-19 regulations.

Garda patrols will also take place at public amenities across the county this weekend in support of public health regulations.

This week Thomastown gardaí issued five on-the-spot fines for breaches of Covid-19 travel restrictions in a 24-hour period.

In Kilkenny nine fines have been issued for breaches of the regulations over the past 11 days.

Under the regulations if a driver is found to be in breach of the non-essential travel regulations that not only can the driver be fined, but their adult passengers as well. This is also the case for adults in groups undertaking activities such as cycling or walking – every adult in such a group can be fined.

Superintendent of Kilkenny Garda Station, Derek Hughes said that the public are largely compliant with the travel restrictions which requires you to stay within five kilometres of your home unless for essential reasons.

"The vast majority of people are complying with the non-essential travel regulations. This is very welcome. However, there are still some people who are not compliant. These regulations are in place to protect public health. At a time when significant numbers of people are dying or seriously ill we all need to do all we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

"If people want to protect our health service and support our doctors, nurses and other front-line workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way every day to tackle COVID-19 then they should stay home. They should only make essential journeys, reduce their contacts, practice social distancing, and wash their hands. Please stay safe and keep others safe by staying home.”