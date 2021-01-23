Dozens of community projects receive funding in Kilkenny

Dozens of community projects across Kilkenny city and county have received total funding of between €250 and €500 under the Community Enhancement Programme in 2020, according to Fine Gael TD, John Paul Phelan.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced that €7 million was made available to over 3,000 projects nationally through the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme (CEP).

Deputy Phelan said: “The Community Enhancement Programme is designed to support community groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, through the provision of small capital grants.

“Dozens of very worthy, community-enhancing projects in Kilkenny benefitted from the Programme in 2020. Among these are groups from Kilkenny Girl Guides and Young Ireland’s GAA Club to Castlecomer Enterprise Group and Clara Community Centre.

“The Community Enhancement Programme was focused on meeting the challenges of the pandemic in 2020. For example it could be used for the development of COVID-19 compliant play areas for children. It was also designed to help with the purchase of COVID-19 related equipment to facilitate the reopening and upgrade of community premises, as well as the purchase of equipment to maintain community gardens and areas. It could also be used to purchase items like marquees, heaters, IT and other equipment to facilitate social distancing.

“Groups who wish to apply this year should contact their Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) for details when the 2021 CEP is launched later this year,” Deputy Phelan concluded.

Minister Humphreys added: “The Community Enhancement Programme has supported a varied and wide-ranging list of projects in every county of Ireland across 2020.

The programme shows how relatively small amounts of funding can make a big difference to communities and organisations that carry out really important work.

“If we’ve learned anything in recent months, as we’ve coped with this Pandemic, it’s the importance of our small community groups.

“They have gone above and beyond in 2020 and I am delighted as Minister to support them.

“I am delighted that an additional €5 million was secured as part of the July Stimulus for community centres which is making a big difference across the country.”

Kilkenny projects to benefit from the funding are: Mooncoin Parochial, Kilmacow Community Sports Complex, Galmoy Community Hall, Hillsfield Community Centre Ferrybank, St Canice's Neighbourhood Hall Kilkenny, Piltown Parish Community Centre, Ballyragget Community Hall, Graignamanagh Mens Shed, Mill Family Resource Centre Urlingford, Mullinavat Community Hall, Twilight Community Group CLG, Kilkenny Women's Refuge, Ashgrove Pitch and Putt Club, Mooncoin Soccer club (Schoolboys Section) Kilmacow, Thomastown Scout Group, Droichead Family Resource Centre, Ballyragget Development Association, Bennettsbridge Community Hall, MS Society of Ireland Kilkenny, Tullogher/Rosbercon Complex, Thomastown Mens Shed, Barrow Valley Community Development, Thomastown Community Helpers, Castlecomer & District Mens Shed,Conahy Community Hall, Paulstown Community Hall, Thomas Hayes Trust, Crosspatrick Hall Committee, Johnstown, Freshford Squash Club, Freshford Community Hall, Thomastown & District Riding Club, Threecastles Hall Association, Rosbercon Hall & Sports Centre, Ballycallan Community Hall, Stoneyford Development Association, Kilmanagh Ballycallan Killaoe Hall,Muckalee Community Centre Ltd, Ionad Dara Community Hall Goresbridge, The Abbey Hall, Graignammanagh, Happe house/Hebron Kilkenny, Endurance Riding Centre Ballyfoyle, Irish Wheelchair Association, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny Girl Guides, Johnswell Community Development, Bigwood Development Association, Mullinavat, Freshford Town Soccer, Urlingford Community Hall,Graine Development Association, Urlingford, Thomastown Community Centre, Glenmore GAA, Alzheimer Society of Ireland, Young Irelands GAA Club, Gowran, Coon Tidy Towns, KBK Community Coop Ballyhale, Ballyouskill Development Association, Castlecomer Enterprise Group, Kilkenny Home Rule, Clara Community Centre, Galmoy Squash and Racquetball Club,Naomh Aodhan Community in Kilmanagh, Clomanalagh Squash Club, Edmund Rice Heritage Centre and Inistioge Community Association.