Update: Two men remanded in custody over Johnstown burglary

Two men charged with burglary at a North Kilkenny supermarket and with stealing a car in a nearby village were refused bail at a special court sitting this evening.

Lazar Zlate, Coolree, Ballindaggin, Co Wexford and Gigi Dumitrache, 12 Ardmine Grove, Courtown, Co Wexford are charged with burglary at The Spar, Main Street, Johnstown and the authorised taking of a MPV at Ballineen, Freshford in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Inspector Paul Donohoe told the court that it would be alleged that a burglary took place in the early hours of Thursday morning and approximately €5,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes were stolen. It is alleged that a number of people are seen on CCTV in the premises and are masked and escaped by car.

It is further alleged that gardaí pursued the car but lost sight of the vehicle and it was found crashed a short time later in the village of Freshford and that the occupants fled. Inspector Donohoe told the court that it is also alleged that the stolen property was recovered in the boot of the car.

At 5.20am on Thursday morning a burglary was reported to gardaí and it is alleged that a house was entered at Ballineen, Freshford and keys were taken and that a car was stolen.

Investigating gardaí obtained a number of search warrants and went to Wexford where they searched a property at Ballinadaggin. It is alleged that the car which was stolen in Freshford was located 400 metres from the property.

Gardaí objected to bail in relation to both men on a number of grounds including the seriousness of the alleged offences and that the men may leave the jurisdiction if they were granted bail.

Judge Brian O'Shea refused bail in respect of both men.

"I have no doubt that the charges are serious," he said and added that neither men had 'any substantial ties to Ireland' and that he was satisified that the accused men were 'unlikely to attend due to the seriousness nature of the charges' if granted bail.

Judge 0'Shea remanded both men in custody to Cloverhill Prison and adjourned matters to Cloverhill District Court on January 28.