Mount Juliet, home of the Irish Open, to celebrate 30 years of golf at the Kilkenny course with celebratory Nicklaus Anniversary Singles competition

2021 will be a historic year for Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club, as it is celebrating its 30th anniversary and will host the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

To mark 30 years of golf at Mount Juliet Estate, a calendar of celebratory events is planned for members and visitors to enjoy at this magnificent golf course, which has enjoyed a prestigious position within the Irish golf landscape over the past 30 years since its incarnation.



The occasion will be marked immediately with members of Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club exclusively being able to purchase a selection of commemorative merchandise featuring the Mount Juliet logo in gold to reflect the ‘Golden Bear’ moniker used by Jack Nicklaus, who designed the signature course at Mount Juliet Estate that opened on July 14, 1991.

In honour of the anniversary, the Nicklaus Anniversary Singles Competition will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 30 years to the day of the opening of the Mount Juliet Golf Club. It is a limited field event for 100 players to mark this significant day in the Estate’s history.

According to Matt Sandercock, the Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Estate, there will be once-in-a-lifetime prizes which will hold historical value for golf enthusiasts. This will be a fantastic opportunity for competitors to test their skills on the superior Mount Juliet Estate golf course which would have held the final round of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open ten days previously.

Another exciting development to mark the 30th anniversary, is the re-design of the Mount Juliet Estate Golf Academy. The introduction of new innovative facilities, amenities, coaching and services will allow all levels of golfer to improve their game and offer the option of golf all year round at the Estate with Sean Cotter (PGA). The facility upgrade will include a new custom fit experience with Callaway, Taylormade and Ping as the chosen suppliers. State of the art Trackman and SkyTrak simulators will be installed.

Matt Sandercock, Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club said, ‘It’s going to be a great year, celebrating the 30-year legacy of golf at Mount Juliet Estate, and enjoying key events in the 2021 calendar as we continue to maintain our position as one of Ireland’s leading golf clubs. I’m looking forward to the development of the academy and of course the hosting of two important competitions. It will be my first time overseeing the hosting of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open here and I hope to set new standards in hosting a European Tour event at the Estate.’

Mark Dunne, General Manager of Mount Juliet Estate said ‘It is a great honour for us to continue the golfing legacy at Mount Juliet Estate. In this the 30th year of golf at Mount Juliet, we are evolving and upgrading our academy, which will see the facility become one of the best in the country. This year also sees Mount Juliet host two big competitions, the Nicklaus Singles and the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes to get the course and Estate ready to welcome the golfers and spectators for what promises to be two memorable competitions.’



The Jack Nicklaus Signature Design parkland, set on 242 acres of lush countryside, has plenty of experience hosting top level competitions and has welcomed the world’s leading golfers and tournaments. In 1993, 1994 and 1995, Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club provided the backdrop for Ireland’s national open, won by world renowned golfers, Sir Nick Faldo, Bernhard Langer, and Sam Torrance, respectively.



Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf came to Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club in 1997. This was a challenge match between Tom Watson and Fred Couples, won by Fred Couples. The American Express World Golf Championships (WGC) were held at Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club in 2002 returning in 2004. Tiger Woods was the 2002 winner, beating Retief Goosen – who shares the Mount Juliet course record with Sergio Garcia – by one stroke, while Ernie Els won the 2004 edition, beating European Tour legend Thomas Bjørn by one shot.



In addition to the 30th Anniversary Celebratory Nicklaus Singles Competition, 2021 will see the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open return to Mount Juliet Estate. Extensive work has been undertaken by the Mount Juliet Estate Golf Club Green Keepers led by Martin Lehane, to prepare the course for high level competition.



‘Mount Juliet Estate golf course is a great course to work on. The naturally beautiful surroundings have been carefully and cleverly blended into the Jack Nicklaus Signature course design. We have extensive experience preparing and conditioning the Mount Juliet course for international tournaments and working with the team here to prepare for the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has been a continuing pleasure.’ Martin stated.



Mount Juliet Estate is introducing new corporate partnerships this year, which will offer holders the benefits of enjoying a championship golf course and state of the art golf academy as well the luxury and enjoyment the heritage Mount Juliet Estate offers. Steeped in 250 years of history, with Michelin starred dining, a health and leisure club, as well as an internationally recognised equestrian school, all set on 500 acres of beautiful countryside.