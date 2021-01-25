AIB branches across Kilkenny raised over €2,500 for local causes during Covid

AIB branches across Kilkenny have donated over €2,500 to local causes last year as part of AIB Together, the bank’s community investment programme.

In total, money was raised for six local causes including Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge and St Joseph's Supported Care Home. In addition to the money raised for local causes, on a national level AIB committed €2.4 million to Trinity College Dublin's dedicated Covid-19 Research Hub to urgently accelerate the college’s immunology project.

The bank also launched the ‘AIB Together Fund’ to further support communities impacted by the Covid-19 crisis. This allowed staff to donate directly into a dedicated fund which the bank then matched, helping raise over €422,000 for the bank’s long-standing community partners FoodCloud and Soar, as well as Alone, and Pieta House. The bank also established a fund of €200,000 which allowed branches to donate directly to vulnerable groups in the community which were impacted by the pandemic.

This has brought the total amount donated by the bank and its staff to causes in support of Covid-19 to over €3 million. This money helped support the vital work these charities and organisations do and the vulnerable groups they support in the community.

"As an AIB Team we have been delighted to support our local communities through the AIB Branch Charity Donation initiative," said Michael O’Dwyer, Head of AIB, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford.

"To date our teams have donated €21,000 to 54 charities, across a wide spectrum of community and charitable organisations in Kilkenny, Tipperary and Waterford, providing much needed funding locally at a time when charities were significantly impacted in their ability to fundraise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At AIB we are proud to be part of our community."

Founded in 2018, AIB Together provides a platform for staff to support charities and causes across Ireland. Each AIB employee is entitled to two volunteering days per year to support their chosen cause as part of the programme and can volunteer or fundraise for a charity of their choice or one of AIB’s core community partners.