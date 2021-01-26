Two Kilkenny companies exhibiting at Showcase Ireland 'virtual rooms'

Two Kilkenny-based companies are targeting international buyers at Showcase Ireland’s Creative Expo, which pivots a new innovative virtual showroom format this week.

Based out of Kells, ‘All That Glisters’ design and create a wide range of jewellery using semi-precious stones, Connemara marble, Kilkenny marble, crystals and fossils. The high-quality earrings, necklaces, bracelets and pendants are designed with Celtic culture in focus.

Also exhibiting is Nicholas Mosse Pottery, based in Bennettsbridge. The company, started by Nick and his wife Susan, specialises in creating tableware that is both beautiful and durable enough for everyday use. Their wide range of handcrafted pottery is designed to be both purposeful and unique.

Supported by Design and Crafts Council Ireland Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices, including Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny, Showcase is one of the industry’s largest international trade fairs (normally held in Dublin’s RDS) where designers and craft makers provide a choice of contemporary and heritage collections, offering innovation, sustainability and quality to retail buyers from across the globe.

“Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity and while the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland’s creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers," said Chair of Showcase Ireland Eddie Shanahan.

"Though this year’s event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers. We will also relaunch our Showcase website as a Source Guide, with over 200 designers and makers offering B to B facilities, for Irish and international buyers”.

Showcase Ireland 2021 Virtual Showrooms is being delivered on a robust and secure platform that facilitates person-to-person virtual meetings by appointment. The platform will feature exhibitors’ and buyers’ profiles, website links, product imagery and video links that will be accessible to participants at the event.

Exhibitors have been fully equipped via a specially developed masterclass in virtual trading, including how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, managing a virtual meeting, storytelling, and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.

“The Showcase Virtual Showrooms will be invaluable in helping to maintain key relationships between Showcase, key buyers around the world and producers in Ireland," said Rosemary Steen, Chief Executive of Design and Crafts Council Ireland.

"While the digital space will never replace the value of a physical sales meeting, we believe that more and more exporting will be transacted online in the future. I want to thank Eddie Shanahan as chair of Showcase Design and Crafts Fair CLG, together with his board colleagues, for their hard work and guidance in delivering this exciting new event for the design and craft sector. I would also like to thank Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices for their continued strong commitment to Showcase and our industry overall.

“Showcase was founded by Design and Crafts Council Ireland 45 years ago and 2021 will be the first year that our clients will not be able to meet their trade buyers face to face. During 2020 we have been placing huge emphasis on developing the digital capabilities of our client companies and we are hopeful that Showcase 2021 will keep sales moving until the pandemic recedes, protecting jobs and livelihoods.”

The virtual showroom got under way on Monday and runs until January 29. The Digital Catalogue for the Showcase Virtual Showrooms is available to view here.

In a further development to support Irish enterprises, the Showcase Ireland website will be updated as a Source Guide for buyers and will offer a B to B facility for B to B enabled Showcase clients.