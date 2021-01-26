Prosecution to follow after Kilkenny gardaí seize tractor and trailer
Kilkenny gardaí are warning the public to make sure their vehicles are roadworthy following an incident earlier today.
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit stopped a dumper trailer being towed by a tractor on the Tullaroan Road
According to a garda spokesperson the tube was exposed through the tyre and the tractor hadn't been taxed since 2017.
Both tractor and trailer were seized and prosecutions are to follow.
