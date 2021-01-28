New cases of Covid-19 starting to fall in Kilkenny

Cases of Covid-19 have continued to fall in Kilkenny this week, with ten new cases reported yesterday.

This figure compares to 14 new cases reported on Monday evening and 16 new cases on Sunday and Saturday marking a significant decrease in daily case numbers seen in recent weeks.

According to the most recent figures 30 patients are being treated for the virus at St Luke’s Hospital including four people who are in the Critical Care Unit.

In the two-week period leading up to January 24 there were 440 reported cases in Kilkenny. The highest incidence rate of the disease in the county remains in the Castlecomer electoral area.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer said: “While we are starting to make progress in reducing the level of the virus in the community, this is a critical time for all of us to hold firm to the public health advice.

“We must not let down our guard against this highly infectious disease and the risk it poses to ourselves and those most medically vulnerable to infection.

“There is a huge volume of disease in the country and the recent surge in cases continues to place an unprecedented strain on ICUs, hospitals and other frontline healthcare services. The answer lies in driving down social contacts and congregation in all settings, including in workplaces.”

Meanwhile the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that the vaccination of the third group in the Government’s Vaccine Allocation Strategy will begin in February subject to regulatory approval. Under the Vaccine Allocation Strategy, people aged 70 and older will be vaccinated in the following order: 85 and older, 80-84, 75-79, 70-74.

Nursing homes

Meanwhile, in a further boost, residents and staff of local nursing homes who received their first vaccine dose in early January are expecting a follow-up visit from vaccination teams in the coming days.