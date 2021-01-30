Charming Olde Kilkenny City cottage for sale

DNG Ella Dunphy present a rare opportunity to acquire a wonderful cottage in the heart of Olde Kilkenny City.

Presented in turnkey condition, this charming property offers spacious accommodation, high quality finishes and a large rear garden which offers tranquility and privacy.

The ground floor opens in an entrance porch which leads to the sitting room. There is solid oak flooring continued from porch and throughout ground floor reception space. This beautiful reception area currently functions as additional living space, but originally served as bedroom. There is a cast iron open fireplace with natural stone hearth and recessed lighting.

The first bedroom, a double bedroom, is on the ground floor as is the shower room.

The kitchen/living and dining room is an amazing highly practical open plan space, drawing beautiful natural warmth and light.

Solid flooring continues from the sitting room with vinyl floor in kitchen/utility space. The room includes large full length windows with additional velux window. There is a great selection of floor and eye level kitchen units with solid timber counter top and tasteful tiled splashback. The kitchen is fitted with a gas range cooker and Belfast sink. There is also a utility room on the ground floor.

On the first floor a solid timber stairs leads to a bright and open landing which overlooks the living space. It boasts lots of natural light and fantastic built-in storage space. The second bedroom is a large double room which comes complete with en suite bathroom.



Outside a French door off the living room opens onto tranquil sun-splashed patio area with lawn garden and natural stone steps.

Viewing details and information from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000.

5 Loreto View

Kilkenny

R95CP5R

Guide Price: €280,000

BER Rating: D1