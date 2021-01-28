Thyestes Day! Racing gets under way at Gowran from 1.15pm today

Gowran's Park much-anticipated Thyestes Day is here at last, and excitement is building ahead of the first race which gets under way at 1.15pm.

Watch live coverage of the Goffs Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park on @RTE2 and the @RTEPlayer tomorrow from 1.30pm #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/cMfb3rtW9z — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) January 27, 2021

There's plenty worth watching throughout the afternoon, with the action live on RTE 2 from 1.30pm. The main event is the Goffs Thyestes Chase, which commences at 3.25pm.

“As well as the big race it’s also a hugely informative card with a traditionally good maiden hurdle taking place as well as the Grade 2 Galmoy Hurdle which has seen previous big winners of the likes of Presenting Percy and Benie Des Deux,” Eddie Scally recently told the Kilkenny People.

Won last year by Chosen Mate before going on to win at Cheltenham who will win this years renewal kindly sponsored again by Daly Farrell Associates. Catch the action live on RTE2 from 1.30pm#Gowranpark #GoffsThyestes #goffsthyestesday pic.twitter.com/UKaTH4HQ91 — Gowran Park (@GowranPark1) January 28, 2021

“The concluding bumper nearly always brings out a good horse with the winner then going forward to Cheltenham so all in all we’ve a lot to look forward to.

“With everything that is going on in the country it is going to be a much changed Thyestes Day,” he said. “It will be very different but we are still very excited by the challenge of it all.”