Kilkenny Property: Peace and privacy with all of the modern conveniences

Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery have brought a wonderful home, featuring all the modern conveniences that a family needs for easy living, to market.

Enjoying a magnificent setting on circa 0.64 Hectares of mature gardens, Goresridge House offers captivating views of the River Nore and the surrounding countryside.

Built in 2003 by the current owners Gorseridge House (210 square metres/2,260 square feet approx) is superbly located in a peaceful and secluded setting in the townsland of Woollengrange which is in the parish of Bennettsbridge.

The enclosed porch leads to an impressive entrance hall with a curved wall and a striking staircase which leads up to a Mezzanine level. The formal reception room, with two bay windows and an open fireplace, is located to the front of the property.



A magnificent open plan semicircle-shaped kitchen/dining room is located at the end of the entrance hall. There is access to a utility room from the kitchen/dining room while a guest wc and a storage closet are also located at this end of the hall. The four double bedrooms, two with en-suites and one with a walk-in wardrobe, are located to the left of the entrance and are accessed through an inner hall with feature curved walls. A family bathroom completes the accommodation at this end of the house.

GARDEN AND GROUNDS

The grounds extend to circa 1.58 acres of private gardens which have been well planned to provide colour and privacy. The property is located at the end of a private laneway and accessed through post and rail fencing with wooden entrance gates. A sweeping tarmacadam driveway leads up to front and side of the property where there is parking for several cars.



The front and side gardens are laid mainly in lawn with a good selection of mature plants and trees. The large rear garden is laid in lawn bordered by post and rail fencing. A detached garage and a separate block built shed are located to the side of the property. A raised, decked, area and a separate sunken patio area are perfect for al fresco dining and entertaining or to relax on and admire the wonderful views of the River Nore and surrounding countryside.

PICTURESQUE

Gorseridge House is just a short drive from the picturesque village of Bennettsbridge. Renowned as a creative hotspot, the area has attracted artisan craft masters including Nicholas Mosse Pottery, Rory Leadbetter of Jerpoint Glass and Larry Kinsella of Moth to a Flame candles.

Bennettsbridge Mixed National School and The Learning Garden Creche & Montessori School are conveniently located in the village, which also has a supermarket, pharmacy, butchers, post office, credit union, public houses and Amber European Restaurant.

A five minute drive will take you to the M9 motorway allowing easy access to Waterford and Dublin, while Kilkenny City is 15 minutes away. The property is serviced by a bus route which goes to all the city’s secondary schools both morning and evening. Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate this superb home is a sought after location. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941.

Gorseridge House

Woollengrange

Bennettsbridge

Co Kilkenny

R95 A662

Guide Price: €450,000

BER: C2