Speeding driver gets three-month ban at Kilkenny Court

A motorist who drove at speeds of 125 kilometres per hour in a 60 kilometre zone and 116kph in an 80 kilometre zone was disqualified from driving for three months at Kilkenny District Court.

Larry Molloy, 65 St John’s Park, Waterford admitted the offences which took place at Shanbough Upper, Glenmore on May 29, 2020.

Garda Damien Rafter told the court that he was carrying out a checkpoint when he observed the defendant travelling at a speed of 116kph in an 80 kilometre zone. Gardaí followed the vehicle which continued to travel at high speed and was detected travelling at a speed of 125kph in a 60- kilometre zone.

The court heard that the defendant has seven previous convictions.

“I put my foot down because I was late to collect my ex-girlfriend who was a nurse at New Ross Hospital,” he said.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant on both counts and imposed fines totalling €600. She also imposed a three-month disqualification order.

“There is no excuse that can excuse that speed,” she said.