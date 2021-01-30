Fantastic projects under Town and Village Renewal will benefit many in Kilkenny

Projects in Hugginstown, Stoneyford and Thomastown are to be funded under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Of five successful projects across te county in the most recent tranche of funding three are in the Callan Thomastown municipal district.

Director of Services, Mary Mulholland, said the Callan Thomastown District had performed very well in this funding round.

She said funding will also become available to Kilkenny under the Creative Ireland fund and she will try to align applications under this with the Town and Village Renewal projects to encourage creative activities outdoors.

Ms Mulholland added that the council will soon be getting in touch with community groups to begin the process of finding new projects for future funding applications.



Chairman, Cllr Peter Cleere said Kilkenny was very lucky with the council staff and to see three projects funded is “a fantastic return.” He said the funding will be of huge benefit to the area.

One of the recently funded projects was a new car park in Graignamanagh, which Cllr Cleere said is getting good feedback from locals.



Thomastown

Cllr Deirdre Cullen said it was great to be able to congratulate staff on achievements rather than giving out. In particular, she said, she is delighted for Thomastown and all the young people in the area. They will be getting a wonderful facility with outdoor playing areas and barbecue area. “It’s going to benefit so many,” Cllr Cullen said.



Stoneyford - Ennisnag

A footpath and lighting in Stoneyford, which will also be funded under this grant, has been a long time coming, Cllr Cullen said. She paid tribute to the Stoneyford Development Association for sticking with the plan for so long. “It’s brilliant to see they haven’t been forgotten about. A lot of kids in the area will be able to walk and cycle to school in a safe manner.”

Cllr Matt Doran said the Ennisnag footpath had been mentioned as far back as 2003. He acknowledged the determination of local people who drove the project forward.



Hugginstown

The Hugginstown scheme started in 2002 and was never completed, Cllr Doran added, so locals will look forward to that work being carried out.

Paths, lighting and parking are included in this scheme.



Rower

Works funded under the 2019 Town and Village Renewal allocation will begin in The Rower as soon as current Covid restrictions are lifted, the meeting was told.



Inistioge

Town and Village Renewal Scheme Accelerated Measures due to Covid funded works in Inistioge, last year. Seating has been delivered but again, due to restrictions, work on awnings has been delayed.



Graignamanagh

The new car park in Graignamanagh was also funded under the Accelerated Measures, and this was completed before Christmas.



Ballyhale

A covered, outdoor seating area at Billy’s Tea Rooms was funded under the Accelerated Measures.

The installation of a canopy is expected in the first quarter of this year, depending on Covid restrictions.