Kilkenny man raises over €14,000 for cancer charity with month-long fitness challenge

A Kilkenny man has raised an incredible €14,719 for the Irish Cancer Society by completing a gruelling fitness challenge for the month of January.

Neil Gunning of Nu Gamma Fitness and Relay For Life have partnered up for the month and have been doing fitness challenges and raising money for the Irish Cancer Society.

From daily dips in sub zero temperatures in the River Nore to a 100-kilometre rowing challenge the Kilkenny man has inspired those around him to both get fit and donate to this very worthy cause.

For more and to donate click here.