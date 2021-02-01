Cash and wedding rings stolen in Kilkenny burglary

Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for information in relation to a burglary at a house in Lintown Walk on Saturday evening.

The intruder, a man wearing dark clothing, was observed leaving the house at 9pm.

A quantity of cash was taken along with two wedding rings and some other items. The intruder entered the house by forcing the kitchen window.

Contact gardaí with any information on (056) 7775000.