Dermot Farrell to be installed as Archbishop of Dublin tomorrow

The installation of departing Bishop of Ossory Dermot Farrell as the new Archbishop of Dublin will take place tomorrow (Tuesday, February 2) in St Mary’s Pro Cathedral at 10.30am.

The Principal Celebrant will be Archbishop Farrell. He will be joined by Archbishop Diarmuid Martin and His Excellency Archbishop Jude Thaddeus Okolo, Apostolic Nuncio to Ireland.

“Since my appointment by Pope Francis on December 29, I have been overwhelmed by the good wishes and support extended to me as I embark upon my new ministry as Archbishop of Dublin," said Archbishop Farrell ahead of the Mass of Thanksgiving.

"I am acutely conscious that, to be effective, my broad pastoral role will require collaboration with many people and will involve difficult decisions. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers and I ask that you please pray that the Holy Spirit will help guide and strengthen me in my new role as Archbishop.”

Due to public health restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, this will not be a public Mass. However, people are invited to participate in the Mass which will be livestreamed on the cathedral webcam Watch and Listen Live | Archdiocese of Dublin (dublindiocese.ie) as well as on the Facebook page of the Archdiocese of Dublin.