Stay safe – a message from the HSE, gardai and Kilkenny County Council

The HSE has joined with the gardai and Kilkenny County Council to reiterate basic messages on preventing the spread of Covid 19.

Speaking as one in a special appeal, after both an extension of existing restrictions and additional measures were announced last week by the government, the three principal response agencies say the Covid-19 incidence rate locally in the first month of 2021 has been very worrying and remains a very serious concern.

In the current Level 5 of restrictions, everyone is being asked not just to adhere to the basics of prevention but also to stay at home – except for travel for work, education or to take exercise within five kilometres of home. The three principal response agencies say the cumulative total of lives lost in Ireland since the declaration of the pandemic in March of last year – sadly – continues to be reflected in the South East. They also pointed to the ongoing impact of the pandemic on the most vulnerable in society and the pressure that has been placed on front line health services.

The HSE, the gardai and the five local authority, in thanking the general public for their efforts to date, are reminding everyone that individual actions do matter – including adherence to all of the public health restrictions.

Director of the HSE’s South East Public Health Dept. Dr. Carmel Mullaney, the Chief Officer of South East Community Healthcare Kate Killeen White and Anne Slattery at St. Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny say the ongoing roll out of the Covid Vaccine and the slight reduction in figures evident this week provide some hope. However, they are anxious that older and vulnerable people are kept safe in the meantime, so that the vaccine roll out has maximum effect and that the pandemic related demand on health services reduces to the benefit of other day to day services.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness has been joined by CEO of Kilkenny County Council, Colette Byrne in stating that a downturn in incidence of Covid 19 locally can be achieved through the continued determination of people to stay at home, to work from home where possible and to avoid meeting and socialising with others.

Meanwhile Chief Superintendent, Padraig Dunne in Waterford said the co-operation of the public to remain within their five kilometre zones was crucial in this respect. Whilst their members will continue to operate check points, the Chief Superintendents said the gardai echoed the appeals of the HSE and the County Councils for people to take personal responsibility to avoid situations that are a risk to themselves, their family and their friends.