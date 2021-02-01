Kilkenny Minister calls for Lá Fhéile Bríde to be made a public holiday

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan and The Green Party has renewed calls for Lá Fhéile Bríde, Brigid’s Day, to be made a public holiday.

Lá Fhéile Bríde is representative of the Celtic festival Imbolc, which celebrates the first day of Spring on February 1. The day also falls during the longest period of the year without a public holiday, between December 26 and March 17.

Green Party Senator Pauline O’Reilly commented on the need for a new public holiday early in the year, and for Ireland’s oldest patron to be represented:

“Ireland has one of the fewest public holidays in Europe and in the world. This time of year is also the longest period without a bank holiday, which stretches from St Stephen’s Day, December 26, to St Patrick’s Day, March 17.

“Four of our public holidays are dedicated to men - St Stephen’s Day, St Patrick’s Day, Easter Monday and Christmas Day. Many countries around the world celebrate a Women’s Day, yet Ireland has still to fully honour its oldest patron. It’s time to give Brigid her proper place in Ireland’s culture and celebrations and to give people a much-needed day to reflect and celebrate the coming of spring.”

Minister Noonan added that the public holiday could evolve into a celebration of Brigid’s values.

“Brigid is really a saint of our time; expressing feminism and ecological sustainability in a way which resonates with young people in particular. A national feast day could well evolve into wonderful celebration of the values she espoused and a recognition of brighter days ahead.”

St Brigid, formerly the pre-Christian Earth Mother Goddess Brighid, is one of Ireland’s two patron saints. along with St. Patrick.

Lá Fhéile Bríde also celebrates nature and renewal and the beginning of Spring on the Gaelic calendar.