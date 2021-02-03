Gardaí hunt for five masked men after aggravated burglary in North Kilkenny

Gardaí are appealing for any information in relation to an aggravated burglary at a house in Gathabawn/Freshford area on Tuesday evening.

The break in occurred between 6.50pm and 7.10pm. The homeowner was at home when five males broke in through the front door. The males had their faces covered. A sum of cash was taken. The suspects are believed to have fled in the Johnstown direction after the break in.

Gardaí in Castlecomer are asking anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to contact them.