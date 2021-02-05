Cillin Hill is likely to be used as vaccination centre in Kilkenny

Cillin Hill looks likely to be confirmed as the vaccination centre for the Covid-19 jab in Kilkenny.

Nationally there will be a small number of large hubs and it is understood that every county will have a smaller hub to roll out the vaccine, initially to the over-70's.

"There has been significant and welcome demand for the vaccine across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. Vaccine rollout plans must be flexible to accommodate unforeseen events and to operate in what is an evolving situation internationally.

"Beginning with Group 3 in the roll out allocation plan (people aged 70 and over), the HSE will work with GPs and pharmacies to ensure administration of the vaccine in that respect.

"Vaccination Centres will be used when the availability of vaccines is increased. The setting up of these centres will be dependent on vaccine supply and workforce availability. A number of third party facilities are being investigated, which include hotels, convention centres, sports halls, 3rd level colleges, race courses etc. A number of locations are currently under consideration and will be approved and finalised by the HSE in the coming weeks," a HSE spokesperson said,