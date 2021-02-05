Kind-hearted artist raises vital funds for Amber Women's Refuge in Kilkenny

The kind-hearted actions of one woman this Christmas resulted in a generous donation to Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.

Zsofia Szommer moved to Kilkenny with her family last year and set up her own business, The Happy Pottery on Kickham Street.

Within weeks the pandemic hit and Zsofia was forced to shut up shop.

With a resourceful and can-do attitude Zsofia, who worked in advertising in her native Hungary, decided to continue working and fosters the belief that creativity can be empowering in challenging times.

“The Happy Pottery was born out of a wish to create an open, accessible, creative space for everyone,” she said.

“Our Kilkenny City studio first opened, then promptly closed during the first week of lockdown in March 2020.

“During difficult times, the role of creativity in empowering people is of unprecedented importance. This is why it’s being leveraged by various local and national programmes to help people gain back and maintain their mental wellbeing.”

The Happy Pottery offers creative pottery painting activities for everyone with plenty of different options whereby people can paint their own pieces and the team then fire and glaze them.

Meanwhile the team at Amber were delighted with the generous donation as their services are in constant demand and monies raised from fundraising are an essential source of income for the refuge.

Manager, Lisa Morris said that fundraising initiatives are greatly appreciated by both the staff and the service users.

Grateful

“We are grateful to all those businesses in the community who have held fundraisers on our behalf and especially to The Happy Pottery for their generous donation and prizes for our Christmas raffle.”

For more information on the services that Amber provide and for suggestions on how to help them by organising other fundraisers people can log on to amberwomensrefuge.ie