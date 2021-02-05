Make Valentine’s Day something special with a ‘cook at home box’ from the Michelin starred Lady Helen restaurant at Mount Juliet Estate, Kilkenny

Michelin star chef John Kelly from the Lady Helen restaurant in Mount Juliet has put something really special together for Valentine’s weekend that is sure to impress that someone special.

John and his team at the Kilkenny estate are offering a special, cook at home box, with added wine pairing or champagne, to ensure that even Valentine’s during lockdown can be an extra special occasion.

You can order a five course tasting menu with or without wine pairing and or champagne, it will be delivered to your door around Kilkenny on Saturday February 13th but you must call to Mount Juliet near Thomastown to collect if you prefer to dine on Sunday, February 14th.

The menu will really set the heart racing. Starting with Truffle Ravioli, Pickled Shimeji Mushrooms, Shallot and Parmesan Cream along with Guinness and Treacle Brown Bread with a generous serving of Smoked Abernathy Butter, it’s a veritable taste explosion - something you would expect from one of the top chef's in the country.

Main course is Beef Fillet, Parsley Puree, Shitake and Madeira Jus and once you've enjoyed those opening courses, you can then wind down with Ballylisk Triple Rose Cheese, Cracker and Fig Preserve.

And finally, to really win over your sweet heart, and their sweet tooth - it’s Chocolate tart, Orange Caramel & Raspberry along with Strawberry Macaroon to cap off a fine meal.

A high quality feast, at just €140 per person with an extra €40 per person for wine/champagne pairing. Delivery is free within Kilkenny on Saturday.

Call direct on 056 7773000 to order and for any further information - and make sure to do so before Wednesday, February 11.