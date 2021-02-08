Drugs valued at €3,300 seized in two separate searches in Kilkenny

Drugs with an estimated value of €3,300 were seized in two separate searches in the city.

On Saturday a search at a house in the city resulted in the seizure of €2,500 cannabis and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs. The suspect was arrested and charged to appear in court next month.

Meanwhile in a separate search on the same day the Divisional Drugs Unit searched a house under warrant seizing €500 worth of cocaine, €300 cannabis, cash and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs. The suspect has also been charged to appear in court at a later date.