Kilkenny court: Petrol thief sentenced to two months behind bars

A man who admitted to driving off without paying for petrol was sentenced to two months in prison at Kilkenny District Court.

Stephen Maher, 35 Melville Cove, Finglas, Dublin 11 admitted the offence which took place at Carroll’s Petrol Station at Knocktopher, Kilkenny on October 23, 2019.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that on the date in question the defendant drove into the forecout and filled up with vehicle with €85 worth of petrol and made no attempt to pay for it and then drove off.

The court heard evidence that the defendant, who is 23, is unempolyed as a result of the pandemic.

At the time of the offending behaviour the defendant was homeless and was living in the vehicle and was ‘not thinking straight’.

His counsel told the court that his client was living in the vehicle at the time and that he is ‘profoundly regretful for his actions’.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant under section 4 of The Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001.

She sentenced him to two months in prison.