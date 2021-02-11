Kilkenny theatre group is looking for actors for latest production

The Barn Owl Players are leading the way when it comes to innovative solutions to the challenges facing the future of live performance in a pandemic.

In 2020 local theatre group Barn Owl Players in partnership with Barnstorm Theatre Company created and presented Zoom BOP: Confinement which produced a series of original monologues by artists in the region.

The partnership has gone a step further with a New Writing Project under the banner of Love in Lockdown which was launched in November last and produced 20 new plays, each for two actors.

“The outcome was amazing, such talent! The adjudicating panel was spoiled for choice in deciding which pieces to be produced” says Cara O’Doherty of the Barn Owl Players.

“In the end we have 10 short scripts that tackle the theme and setting of lock-down; and we will present them in two productions in March and April 2021,” added Philip Hardy of Barnstorm.

The writers and their plays are:

Rosey Hayes - Legacy

Anna Doyle - To be Adored

Niall O’Riordan - Flat White

Denise Dowling - Undying

Eithne Reilly - Self-Improvement

Cathy Hogan - Panic Stations

Seamus Norris - Power of Love

Lizzie Kelly – Back Together Again

Tim Slight - Andriod Love

Carmel Furlong - Face Off

Each piece has two characters, and the producers are searching for local actors to participate in the venture.

Philip Hardy explained how the group are making the work with Covid-19.

“With restrictions we have to rehearse each show online with director, writer and actors,” he said.

Depending on the level of restrictions in March and April the Players will live-stream and film each piece for broadcast.

Local directors are in place and each is choosing actors that suit the various roles. If you are interested to take the challenge of making theatre online contact the producers on philip@barnstorm.ie

For more see Facebook pages for updates and links to our other social media accounts: @barnstormtheatrecompany and @barnowlplayers