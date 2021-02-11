25 permanent jobs for Castlecomer and 100 jobs during construction of Aldi

25 new permanent jobs will be created in Castlecomer, following Kilkenny County Council granting planning permission to build a new Aldi store in the town.

Expected to open in 2022, the new store will create 100 jobs during the construction phase.

The new 1,315 sqm store will be located in the centre of Castlecomer, on the site of the town’s former Creamery. The site, vacant for several years, is being developed by Greenstripe Ltd., and will feature Aldi’s store as the anchor tenant, along with additional retail, office and residential units as part of the 52,500 square feet development. The Creamery’s historic mill building, a protected structure, will also be preserved and fully refurbished.

There will be 105 parking spaces available for customers, in addition to 54 bike parking spaces as part of the overall development. Aldi will also be investing in the future of Castlecomer through the provision of two free-to-use electric vehicle charging points, while the store will be powered by 100% green electricity.

Commenting, Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said: “Kilkenny County Council’s decision is great news for customers. We can’t wait to come to Castlecomer and bring our amazing prices to even more shoppers.”

“Our dedicated customers know that we won’t be beaten on price, and we are committed to providing the best value possible to shoppers. Our Swap & Save campaign reminds shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

The new store will be Aldi’s sixth in County Kilkenny, with stores already on Waterford Road and Hebron Road in Kilkenny City, Graignamanagh, Ferrybank and Callan. Each store is part of Aldi’s food waste reduction programme, with Aldi’s Kilkenny stores having donated over 40,000 meals to charity to date. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants programme, with Graignamanagh Elderly Association Limited, Larc Childcare, Amber Women's Refuge, Bunscoil McAuley Rice and Waterford Women's Centre some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.