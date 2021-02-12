Kilkenny man appointed Keenan regional business manager for South-east

Keenan (Alltech Farming Solutions) has announced the appointment of William Trousdell as regional business manager for the South-east of Ireland. William will manage the Keenan business across Waterford, Wexford, Wicklow, Kilkenny and Carlow.

Joining Alltech, the parent company of Keenan, in June 2019, William supported the sales team of both Alltech and Keenan for 18 months. Prior to that, he completed a Bachelor’s degree in agricultural science (animal science) in UCD and a Master’s degree in business from the Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School in 2019.

During his time supporting the sales team, William worked extensively on initiatives explaining the Keenan proposition of improving feed efficiency, farm performance and profit. The dual purpose of profitability and sustainability has never been of greater relevance and value to Irish farmers than it is today.

William comes from a strong background in agriculture and is involved in his family farm outside Castlecomer, Kilkenny, working with dairy and beef. Understanding the challenges facing farmers today, William is keen to share his passion and knowledge with farmers in the south-east and make a difference to their farm performance.

“I understand there are both opportunities and challenges facing Irish farmers today,” William says.

“I feel that Keenan's offering of improving environmental and economic efficiency has never been more relevant for both dairy and beef farmers in Ireland. I am really looking forward to working with farmers in the south-east and helping bring solutions to the challenges they face.”

To learn more about the solutions Keenan can provide to your farm, be sure to get in touch with William on 086-0105451 or email William.trousdell@alltech.com.