Planning permission granted for 23-bed hotel in Kilkenny City

Planning permission has been granted for a 23-bed hotel in the John Street area of Kilkenny City.

The proposed development is situated at No's 19-20 Lower John Street and Horse Barrack Lane,

Kilkenny within the John Street Architectural Conservation Area. The development will consist of creation of a new 23 bedroom

hotel facility and associated lobby and reception area, comprising of: demolition of extensions to rear of existing houses at 19 and 20 John Street, and demolition of outbuilding and former garage to the rear of the property along Barrack Lane; change of

use of the existing dwellings at 19 and 20 John Street to hotel use, including the demolition of existing internal first and second floors and insertion of a new first floor; a two-storey extension to rear of 19 and 20 John Street, an additional separate 3 storey hotel pavilion building to the rear of the site along Barrack Lane, internal courtyards, rooftop plant enclosure, boundary treatments and all associated site development works.