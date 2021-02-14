Editorial: Getting CCTV issue right in Kilkenny should pay dividends

What happens to our personal data has never been so important, or regulated. With good cause, as we see the rise in scams, skimming, online phishing and other tricks to part us from our money or belongings.

GDPR, the General Data Protection Regulation which came into effect in 2018, is still ‘bedding in’ in many ways, its effects being so far-reaching and effective.

The Irish Data Protection Commissioner has recently raised concerns about the use of CCTV by local authorities, pointing out that our image is our personal data and what organisations do with images filmed in a public place is subject to GDPR.

This is having a somewhat unforeseen affect on the fight against illegal dumping. Some local authorities, although not Kilkenny, have been called to task over their use of CCTV.

CCTV is a major part of the arsenal used to combat illegal dumping. Without it, our county council would be fighting the anti-litter campaign with one arm tied behind its back.

Minister for the Environment, Eamon Ryan, looks set to bring in new legislation to clarify and allow the continued use of CCTV to combat dumping. An early solution to this would be welcomed by everyone who prizes a clean environment.

BUS ATTACKS

The disgraceful stone attacks on our city bus service must be condemned and properly tackled by the authorities if the service is to continue operating safely.

It is simply unacceptable that drivers and passengers should be fearful of travelling through a particular area of our city.

There is a cost to replacing the windows, but — far more importantly — it would be a totally preventable tragedy were someone to be hurt by a rock or, indeed, a large vehicle blindsided while in motion.

Hopefully, those who are carrying out this irresponsible behaviour will wise up, or face the full rigour of the law.