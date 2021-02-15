Kilkenny Tourism reports surge in family bookings for summer months

Kilkenny Tourism is seeing an increase in the number of bookings for staycations over the summer months and has seen a surge in demand for rooms from July onwards.

Kilkenny has always been a top destination for Irish holidaymakers, the county is home to exceptional fun-filled outdoor and adventure attractions that appeal to all families.

Here Kilkenny Tourism lists its top five outdoor family attractions for 2021:

Castlecomer Discovery Park

For families who love an adrenalin filled day, then Castlecomer Discovery Park is the ideal place. The 80-acre activity park features a wide range of exhilarating activities for all ages, from the fun and challenging tree-top walk high amongst the sycamore trees to archery and zip lines. For the younger children, there's a playground, an elf and fairy village, a giant bouncing net and a Junior Woodland Adventure Course where children navigate a series of low-risk challenges, balancing and steering their way through the obstacles. Visit: www.discoverypark.ie

National Reptile Zoo

Meet some of the world’s rarest and most unusual animals at Ireland’s only reptile zoo! Situated in Kilkenny City, the National Reptile Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of these amazing creatures and their habitats. Open 10am to 6pm, seven days a week, year round, the zoo has over 50 exhibits and an animal encounter zone, nocturnal realm, media room, education rooms, coffee shop, souvenir shop and play area. For more see www.nationalreptilezoo.ie

Nore Valley Park

At Nore Valley Park, you will find everything from pet farms, archery, mini golf, go karts and tractor rides across the lush greenlands of the farm! There is a packed timetable of events which includes interactions with animals like lambs, baby kids, chickens, ostriches and rabbits, some of which children get the opportunity to bottle feed!!

Set against the beautiful backdrop of this scenic valley, with acres of parkland and woodlands to explore, Nore Valley Park provides hours of amusement for the family. Walk the 3km nature trail or test your skills on their giant chess board! If the sun is shining don’t forget to pack a picnic or if the Irish weather fails you, there is an on-site cafe offering tea and coffee and home baked treats! Visit:www.norevalleypark.com

Woodstock Gardens

Explore the Kilkenny countryside with a visit to Woodstock Gardens and Arboretum, overlooking the River Nore Valley and the picturesque village of Inistioge. Features include a walled garden, rose garden, rockery garden, a recreated Turner Conservatory, a collection of rare and exotic trees in the arboretum and much more including many tranquil woodland walks. A relaxing and beautiful environment in which to pack a picnic and spend a day with the family! Visit: www.woodstock.ie

Kilkenny Cycling Tours

Spend a morning or afternoon cycling with Kilkenny City Cycling Tours and visiting all of the main tourist attractions as well as some hidden gems. If you’re just visiting Kilkenny for a short time, this cycling tour of medieval Kilkenny is the best way to discover all of the historical attractions in a fun, casual, yet educational way. They use river bank cycle paths along the River Nore and backstreets so there’s no need to worry about traffic. This tour covers about 10km in total. They also offer a ‘Sunset’ Cycling Tour that takes place every evening during the Summer! Visit: www.kilkennycyclingtours.com

Commenting on the recent increase in demand for staycations in Kilkenny, Chairperson of Kilkenny Tourism, Ciaran Conroy said: “Kilkenny is the ideal location for a family get-away, nowhere else in Ireland can offer such a unique variety of activities for all the family to enjoy. Not only that, the county offers a huge selection of self-catering, outdoor accommodation and family hotels that offer excellent value for money and promise to deliver on something special for all the family this Summer!”

For more see www.visitkilkenny.ie













