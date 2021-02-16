Machinery stolen from remote location in South Kilkenny

Gardaí are investigating the theft of a trailer and mixer from a remote area of Kilmoganny.

The items were taken between 4pm on Thursday and 11.30am on Friday. The trailer is a double axel, double wheel trailer it is slightly grey in colour with LED lights on the rear. The mixer is an orange Bella mixer with a stand a long drum and a honda engine attached.

If offered either of these items for sale please contact gardaí in Thomastown.