Deaths in Kilkenny, Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The late Teresa Wall (née Bergin)

The death has occurred of Teresa Wall (née Bergin), Fatima Place, Kilkenny City, Kilkenny, February 16, peacefully, at St Luke's Hospital, Teresa, predeceased by her husband Seamus, granddaughter Therese and brother Seamus, much loved mother of Margaret, Anne, Barbara and Seamus, sadly missed by her loving family, sister Sheila (Hamilton), sons-in-law P.J and John, daughter-in-law Amanda, grandchildren Michelle, Patricia, James, John, David, Anthony, Stephen, Kelly, Killian, Dylan and Ryan, great grandchildren, brother-in-law, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Teresa (max of 10 people). Her funeral will arrive at St Mary's Cathedral on Thursday, February 18, evening for Reception Prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11am. House private, please. For those unable to attend due to current restrictions, all funeral services may be viewed online at www.stmaryscathedral.ie

Teresa's funeral cortege will pass by her home in Fatima Place on Friday at noon approx for neighbours and friends who may like to stand outside to pay their last respects. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Teresa's family can do so on RIP.ie. Teresa's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late John (Johnny) Dalton

The death has taken place of John (Johnny) Dalton, Cloghabrody, Thomastown, Kilkenny and formerly of Station Road Thomastown peacefully at St Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, February15. Ex Runtal Rad. Predeceased by his daughter Sandra and sister Margaret. Sadly missed by his wife Chrissie, brother Michael, sister Breda, son-in-law John, step brother and sisters, nieces and nephews, relatives and many friends.

In line with current HSE and Government guidelines regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place on Thursday at 2pm in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by burial in St Mary's New Cemetery, Thomastown, Kilkenny. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed online at https://thomastownparish.ie/webcam/

A message of sympathy can be left by using the Condolence option on RIP.ie. House is private please.

The late Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty)

The death has occurred of Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty), Smithstown, Thomastown, Kilkenny. The death has occurred at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Cáit Doyle (née Delahunty) on Friday, February 12. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, their children Áine, Seán and Liam, and their partners Keith, Andrea and Mairéad, Cáit's brothers and sisters - Eamonn, Tom and Seamus (pre-deceased by her brother Dick), Joan, Margaret, Mary and Eileen, her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews along with her wide circle of friends.

House strictly private please. Cáit's Requiem Mass for Family only (maximum of 10 people in the church) will take place at 11am on Thursday, 18 February in the Church of the Assumption, Thomastown followed by private cremation.

To view Cáit's Requiem Mass click here. Family flowers only. Donations, in lieu, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland (abiireland.ie) and Headway Brain Injury Services & Support (headway.ie). To leave a message of condolence please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie.

The late Francis McBride

The death has occurred of Francis McBride, Sheepstown, Dunnamaggin, Kilkenny / Hugginstown, Kilkenny / Ferrybank, Waterford, who died on Monday, February 15, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, Predeceased by his parents, brothers Sean, Seamus, Joseph, Albert and Brendan, sisters Mary and Christina. Francis will be sadly missed by his brothers Edward, Anthony, Gerard, Andrew and Patrick, sisters Joan, Teresa and Eileen, nieces, nephews, extended family, and his large circle of friends in the Brothers Of Charity.

Francis's removal will take place from Power's Funeral Home, Ferrybank, on Thursday, 18th February, to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Hugginstown, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. To view Francis's Mass, please click link below at 10.50am. Due to HSE guidelines the funeral Mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and close friends. (10 people in Church) We suggest using the online condolence page on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The late Anne O'Neill (née Hawe)

The death has occurred of Anne O'Neill (née Hawe), Bishop Birch Place, Kilkenny City, February 16, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Anne, beloved mother of Ann, Paddy, Brendan, Susan, Andrew, Elizabeth, Gareth, David, Thomas and the late baby Edward, sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Noel, John and Martin, sisters Margaret, Chrissie, Jean, Francis, Marie and Breda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Anne (max 10 people). For those unable to attend due to restrictions, you may view the Requiem Mass at 10.30am on Thursday, February 18 at www.stjohnskilkenny.com. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence for Anne's family can do so at RIP.ie. Anne's family would like to thank everybody for their support and understanding in these difficult days.

The late Richard (Dick) Shelly

The death has occurred of Richard (Dick) Shelly, Collin's Park, Callan, Kilkenny. Peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny on Tuesday, February 16. Pre-deceased by his parents Jim and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Michael and Ger, sisters Sal and Mary, brothers-in-law Brendan and Noel, nieces, nephews, uncle Martin, aunt Rosie, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Due to the current Level 5, HSE and Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Dick’s Funeral will take place privately (for 10 family members only). The Requiem Mass can be viewed live on churchmedia.ie (Callan Parish) at 11am on Thursday, February 18. Burial will take place afterwards in Kilbride Cemetery, Callan. Please use the online condolence page at RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.