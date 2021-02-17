Funding boost announced for Kilkenny swimming pools

Five local swimming pool operators are to receive further grant funding announced today (Wednesday) as part of the July Stimulus package according to Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness

The funding is a second allocation following on from previous allocations made in December.

“I’m delighted to welcome this news because this funding is aimed to support publicly accessible swimming pools respond to the challenge associated with maintaining swimming pools and the effort to reopen and remain open, within COVID-19 safety protocols, and to promote participation in the sport of swimming," said Cathaoirleach McGuinness.

“Like many sectors, swimming pool facilities have suffered immensely during lockdowns and hopefully this will come as some assistance to them. Lockdowns have really shown us how important exercise is for our physical and mental well being and so these allocations are very much welcome," he said.

A total of €706,000 was allocated nationally by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin TD, and Minister of State for Sport and the Gaeltacht Jack Chambers TD.

Sport Ireland appointed Ireland Active, the representative body for the leisure, health and fitness sector, to administer the swimming pool grant scheme, supported by partners Swim Ireland. The €2.5m funding scheme was announced as part of the July Stimulus package.

The Kilkenny allocations under Phase 2 are:

Kilkenny Active - €2,065

Kilkenny Ormonde - €2,390

Mount Juliet Hotel - €2,089

Newpark Hotel - €1,880

Springhill Hotel - €1,833

Minister Martin said: “It continues to be a very difficult time for swimming pool operators and the funding announced today, as well as that announced in December, will provide some stability in the months ahead.”

The ongoing restrictions continue to cause uncertainty for swimming pool operators, which remain closed at the current Level 5. In December 2020 €2,386,519 was awarded to over 200 facilities.

Commenting on the funding, Minister Chambers said: “In 2019 the Irish Sports Monitor identified swimming as the second most popular sport amongst adults. While pools have been closed due to the public health restrictions, this funding will help them to emerge from this crisis ready to welcome people back as soon as is safe to do so.”

