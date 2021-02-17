Kilkenny's Michael Lyng Motors wins prestigious Ford Chairman’s Award for 2020

Kilkenny motor dealer Michael Lyng Motors has been awarded the 2020 Ford Chairman’s Award.

The highly-coveted Chairman’s Award is Ford Motor Company’s most prestigious award for Sales and Service, with the winners entering an elite group of top performing European Ford dealerships. This is MLM’s third time to win the award having won previously in 2014 and 2017.

In announcing Michael Lyng Motors as winner during a live international webinar event, Lisa Brankin (Managing Director of Ford UK & Ireland) described the award as recognition for ‘outstanding customer experience across both sales and service’ and said that Michael Lyng Motors ‘has provided this consistently and been better at it than anyone else’.

Thrilled

“We are thrilled to receive this award,” said Michael Lyng. “Customers are the lifeblood of any business and I am delighted that our customers have given us such a massive endorsement with regards to the way that we look after them,” he added.

“I would like to thank the fantastic team at Michael Lyng Motors, without whom this huge achievement would not be possible.”

Michael Lyng Motors is the main Ford dealer in Kilkenny City and county. Whether in the market for a new Ford or a used vehicle, Michael Lyng Motors can help people find the vehicle that fits their needs.

Contact Michael Lyng Motors at Hebron Road, Kilkenny on 056-7770700 or via email at info@lyngmotors.ie. See lyngmotorsford.ie.