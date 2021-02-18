Callout for young artists to design a logo for Kilkenny/Carlow Youth Awards

Budding young artists are being encouraged to create a logo for this years garda youth awards.

This year Kilkenny/Carlow Gardaí in conjunction with Netwatch, Kilkenny County Council and Carlow County Council are adding another dimension to the awards with the introduction of the Carlow/Kilkenny Garda Youth Awards 2021 Create a Logo Art Competition.

We are calling on all young people (13 – 21years) in the Carlow, Kilkenny and Thomastown Garda District communities to design a logo for the Awards this year. The task is to create a hand drawn logo that encompasses the meaning of these awards. The awards celebrate young people in our communities who are doing extraordinary things in their lives. A standout theme is kindness. So, get your pencils out and see what inspiration comes to you!

The winner will receive: A hoodie with their own logo creation printed on it, €100 worth of art supplies and art lessons with local artist.

Details of this competition are available online, so any budding artists should keep an eye on An Garda Siochana and Netwatch social media platforms for details.

Click here to enter

If you have any queries about the Create a Logo competition, please contact any of the following: Garda Kieran Scanlon, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Kilkenny Garda Station; Garda Elaine Rowe, Juvenile Liaison Officer, Garda Carlow Garda Station; Laura Murphy, Marketing Manager, Netwatch or Claire Kenealy, Inspector Thomastown Garda Station.