Kilkenny People Property: Glorious living in Glenbawn

Located in an exclusive development of large family homes in a sought after location, number 41 Glenbawn is a magnificent and extended four bedroomed detached home which comes to the market in showhouse condition.

This stunning property, just off the Castlecomer Road on the edge of Kilkenny City centre, was extended to the rear in 2017 with an impressive architect designed sun room.

The spacious and bright accommodation is laid out over two levels and extends to 167.2 square metres. The ground level opens into an entrance hall with staircase to the first floor and a guest wc.



The impressive living room with a feature bay window is located to the left of the entrance hall accessed through solid double doors. The stunning open plan kitchen/dining room is accessed through double doors from the living room and also a door from the entrance hall. The sun room extension is located just off the kitchen/dining room.

The layout at the first floor level, which is equally impressive, comprises large landing area and four double bedrooms - the master comes with an en suite. A family bathroom and walk-in hot press completes the accommodation at this level.

The property is fully walled to the front with a cobblelock driveway providing off-street parking for two cars. A small and neat lawn is bordered by a good selection of plants and trees including bamboo, eucalyptus and a Japanese maple tree. Dual side entrance gates lead through to the rear garden which is walled at the end with concrete posts and timber panel on both sides.

The impressive and landscaped rear garden is an oasis of all year round colour with a small lawn area bordered by raised beds and a stunning water feature. A wooden garden shed is practical for further storage needs.



Located just off the Castlecomer Road, Glenbawn is one of the most desirable addresses in Kilkenny due to its close proximity to Kilkenny Golf Club and the city centre. The Model Primary School and Kilkenny College are both within walking distance.

The city centre is just 3km away and offers many amenities such as MacDonagh Shopping Centre, Market Cross Shopping Centre, a multiplex cinema and a wealth of bars and restaurants to choose from.

A five-minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. Kilkenny train station with regular daily trains to and from Dublin to Waterford, is also just minutes away.

This is a quality home in an unrivalled location. Viewing is highly recommended. Further information is available from John Doherty at Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, tel 056-7721904 or 086-2324941 or email john@sfmccreery.com.

41 Glenbawn

Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny

R95 PV48

Asking price: €425,000

BER RATING: C1