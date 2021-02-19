Prison sentence for cocaine use on the Canal Walk in Kilkenny

A man who admitted having drugs in his possession for personal use and for supply to another was handed down a three-month prison sentence at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

Martin McDonagh, 78 St Kieran’s Crecent, Hebron Road was convicted of the offences which took place at Canal Walk on June 1, 2020.

The court heard that on the date in question the defendant was at the Canal Walk at 7.55am with another male. Gardaí observed the two males swapping quantities of drugs.

“They were swapping quantities of drugs and consuming drugs. They could be seen passing it over and back on CCTV,” Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court.

Gardaí searched the defendant and approximately €20 worth of cocaine was found.

The court heard that the defendant has 24 previous convictions, including convictions for assault, public order, obstruction of a peace officer, road traffic offences and theft.

The court heard that the 29-year-old was the father of three children and has been abusing substances since 2009.

Defence counsel said that in mitigation the amount of drugs seized were a small amount.

“If it was not for the passing over and back of the drugs it would be a simple possession charge,” he said.

“This was not a commercial transaction. My client regrets the offence and is now clean and willing to provide urine analysis. He is only using prescription drugs now,” his counsel said.

Judge Geraldine Carthy convicted the defendant and sentenced him to three months in prison. She backdated the sentence to January 27.