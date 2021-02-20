Callout for submissions for Kilkenny Broadsheet 2021

Budding poets are invited to make their submissions for the publication of the 21st issue of the Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet.

The aim of the publication is to give Kilkenny writers, born or based in Kilkenny city and county, a platform for their work.

Kilkenny County Council’s Arts Office have announced Jessica Traynor as this year’s editor. Last year 47 writers answered the call out for submissions, sending in 91 poems for consideration.

Twelve poems, by 12 poets, were selected by editor Colm Keegan for publication and a further three poets were shortlisted. Following publication, the Broadsheet is available free throughout the city and county via the library branches and other venues.

Closing date for receipt of submissions is no later than 4pm on April 1, 2021.

Jessica Traynor is a poet, dramaturg, librettist and creative writing teacher. Her debut collection, Liffey Swim (Dedalus Press, 2014), was shortlisted for the Strong/Shine Award. Her second collection, The Quick, was a 2019 Irish Times poetry choice.

In 2019, she co-edited Correspondences: an anthology to call for an end to direct provision with actor Stephen Rea, bringing together asylum seekers in Ireland’s direct provision system with Irish writers.

Awards include the Ireland Chair of Poetry Bursary, Hennessy New Irish Writer of the Year and the Listowel Poetry Prize. In 2016, she was named one of Poetry Ireland’s Rising Generation of poets. She is joint recipient of two commission awards from the Arts Council for 2021. She has worked as Literary Manager of the Abbey Theatre and Deputy Museum Director of EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum. She is Poet in Residence at the Yeats Society, Sligo and a Creative Fellow of UCD.

Poetry Workshop

In advance of the April 1 deadline for submissions, Broadsheet 21 Editor Jessica Traynor will run a workshop in Kilkenny on March 13. Participants will have an opportunity to meet the editor and gain a perspective on the editorial process.

They will also get feedback on their work, generate new writing, learn approaches to revision and increase their knowledge of poetic techniques.

For those hoping to submit work to the Broadsheet or just looking to deepen their poetry skills in general, this is a unique and exciting opportunity for writers to work with an established poet and skilled teacher. Places are limited. Fee €15.

Bookings for the Poetry Workshop: contact Arts Office 056/7794547 or email deirdre.southey@

kilkennycoco.ie

For details on how to submit work to the Kilkenny Poetry Broadsheet and to download the application form see www.kilkennycoco.ie or email deirdre.southey@

kilkennycoco.ie