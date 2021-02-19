Kilkenny's Ali Comerford releases debut single

‘He Knows’ is the debut single from Kilkenny based singer and multi-instrumentalist Ali Comerford.

Having toured the world performing viola in classical ensembles for 14 years, Ali moved back to Kilkenny in 2020 and has recorded her debut album of original folk based but classical influenced songs.

The first release is the song ‘He Knows’ and is a swaying acoustic folk lament that also showcases Comerford’s proficiency of playing stringed instruments with a chorus filled with meandering, luscious strings that weave a beautiful melodic tapestry against her dulcet guitar.

About the song Ali says “He Knows is a lilting song about leaving an unfulfilling relationship, the ups and downs of seeking support elsewhere and the resignation that the truth will always come out.”

Born and raised in Kilkenny, Ali started playing and studying classical music at the age of four. After obtaining a Masters of Violin Performance from London’s Royal College of Music, she relocated to New York, completing a Masters of Music in Viola Performance at the Manhattan School of Music on scholarship.

Ali’s journey in music has seen her grace the likes of New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Dublin’s National Concert Hall. She has toured the world with Lincoln Center Stage, playing sold out shows around Australia, New Zealand and the United States.

After years as a freelance musician for various string ensembles and chamber orchestras in New York, January 2020 saw Ali come home to her native Jenkinstown.

Faced with her biggest stretch of free time in 14 years, Ali used her artistry to process and bring closure to the various ups and downs of life she experienced during her time traveling the world with her craft.

Ali has spent the last decade playing other people’s music. The time has come to share some of hers. ‘He Knows’ is the first single from her debut album which will be released this summer. The single was recorded at Crossroads studio with recording and mixing engineer Shane Tobler.