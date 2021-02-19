New date announced for Red Mills Day at Gowran Park

Gowran Park rescheduled due to waterlogging

Kilkenny People

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

KILKENNY

Action from the Connolly Red Mills Day at Gowran Park in 2017

The Gowran Park meeting, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, February 20, will now be held next Friday, February 26.

It follows the announcement this morning that the Red Mills Day would have to be postponed due to waterlogging.
 
Fresh entries for the rescheduled meeting will close by noon next Monday, February 22 with declarations to run to be made by 10am on Wednesday, February 24.