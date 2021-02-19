Thomastown business to receive seafood grant aid boost to finance business strategy

Goatsbridge Fish Processors Ltd in Thomastown is to receive €19,500 in grant aid to finance a business strategy, according to local Fine Gael TD John Paul Phelan.

The investment is part of the cost of advisory services to enhance financial planning and the company structure in Ireland and the UK, Deputy Phelan confirmed.

The local funding is part of a package announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue. He announced €4.9 million in new investment by nine seafood processing companies, with his department’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme providing grants of €1,011,184. The grants are co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union and are subject to terms and conditions.

“I am very pleased our government has come out in support of these nine seafood enterprises to further grow their business," Deputy Phelan said.

"These are particularly challenging times with both Covid and Brexit impacting on markets and the ongoing capital investment by our seafood sector is evidence of its resilience and its optimism for future growth prospects. Tremendous credit has to go to Ger and Mag Kirwan, their family and their employees for continuing to innovate, continuing to find new markets in the current climate.”

Minister McConalogue said his Department’s European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Programme has provided in excess of €230 million over the past seven years to support the sustainable growth of the seafood sector.

"A new Seafood Development Programme for the 2021-27 period is presently being drafted and I expect it to commence later this year," he said.