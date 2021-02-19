Dr Emer Holohan, wife of CMO Dr Tony Holohan, dies after long illness

Dr Emer Holohan (nee Feely), the wife of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, has passed away after a long illness.

She died today surrounded by loved ones at Our Lady's Hospice in Harold's Cross in Dublin. She had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2012. Taoiseach Micheal Martin was among those to pay tribute this afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, and his children, Clodagh and Ronan, today following the sad passing of his wife Emer," he said in a statement.

"Dr Emer Holohan made a significant contribution to the health service, including her work on the Health Strategy when I was Minister for Health.

"Tony and his entire family have given so much to this country since the start of the pandemic. At this time, I would ask for as much space and privacy to be given to them as possible."

Dr Tony Holohan, who took time out from his CMO role to care for his wife last year, has family throughout Kilkenny. The Mayor of Kilkenny John Coonan has expressed his sadness at Dr Emer Holohan's death, and said his thoughts and prayers are with her family.