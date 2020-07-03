CORONAVIRUS

Tributes to Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan as he steps back from role

Dr Holohan has many links to Kilkenny, including family living here

Sam Matthews

Sam Matthews

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Dr Tony Holohan

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is being widely lauded for his leadership and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as he temporarily steps aside from his CMO role today.

Dr Holohan announced yesterday he would be stepping aside from his work commitments to be with his family. His wife Emer is receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan has sisters living in Kilkenny, and is the son of Liam and Bridget, who live on the Kells Road in the city. Liam is a retired garda and a Kilkenny man. 

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness paid tribute to Dr Holohan for all his efforts, and said he had done the country a great service.

"He has kept us informed every day and his advice has guided us through a very dark period," he said.

"He has worked tirelessly for the benefit of all of us and deserves great credit for doing so. As he steps aside to be with his family and care for his wife who is fighting cancer, I wish him well, thank him for all he has done for us and send prayers and well wishes to his wife."