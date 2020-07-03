Tributes to Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan as he steps back from role

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan is being widely lauded for his leadership and handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as he temporarily steps aside from his CMO role today.

Dr Holohan announced yesterday he would be stepping aside from his work commitments to be with his family. His wife Emer is receiving palliative care.

Dr Holohan has sisters living in Kilkenny, and is the son of Liam and Bridget, who live on the Kells Road in the city. Liam is a retired garda and a Kilkenny man.

From today, I will be taking time out from all of my work commitments to be with my family.



I would like to thank everyone for their support, understanding and respect for my family’s privacy and would wish that to continue.



Continue to stay vigilant and look after each other. pic.twitter.com/aNfi88c1Jo July 2, 2020

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Andrew McGuinness paid tribute to Dr Holohan for all his efforts, and said he had done the country a great service.

"He has kept us informed every day and his advice has guided us through a very dark period," he said.

"He has worked tirelessly for the benefit of all of us and deserves great credit for doing so. As he steps aside to be with his family and care for his wife who is fighting cancer, I wish him well, thank him for all he has done for us and send prayers and well wishes to his wife."