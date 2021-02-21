Emergency services at scene of collision on Callan Road in Kilkenny
A portion of the road is closed
File picture: Emergency services are at the scene
Emergency services, including two ambulances, are at the scene of a vehicle collision on the N76 Callan Road in Kilkenny this afternoon.
A section of the road on Kilkenny side of Tennypark Cross is currently closed. Motorists travelling from Callan should divert via Goslingstown, while those coming from Kilkenny are advised to take Kells Road to Bamford Cross.
More to follow.
