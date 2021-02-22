Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming week for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the weather to stay unsettled with heavy rain and windy weather at times.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for plenty of dry and bright weather across the country on Monday with sunny spells. However, a few showers will develop in Munster and west Connacht. Top temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in freshening southeast winds.

On Monday night, it will turn increasingly windy with south to southeast gales developing on coasts. Rain will develop in the southwest and west early in the night, before extending nationwide after midnight. Heavy falls, especially in the southwest with a risk of localised flooding. Minimum temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees early on but turning milder later.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a wet and very windy day with further spells of heavy rain pushing northwards over the country accompanied by strong to gale force southerly winds. A continued risk of localised flooding. Mild despite the inclement weather conditions with highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees. Rain will tend to linger into Tuesday night, especially across the east and south with some drier periods in the west and north. Staying windy and mild with lows of 7 to 10 degrees.

Wednesday will start wet in the east and south but it is expected to become drier from the west by afternoon with a mix of bright spells and scattered showers across the country. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in fresh southwest winds. Many areas will be dry on Wednesday night with some clear spells but a few showers will continue to affect parts of west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, early indications suggest Thursday will be a bright and breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds.