Deaths in Kilkenny, Tuesday, February 23, 2021

The late Sheila Comerford (née Kenny)

The death has occurred of Sheila Comerford (née Kenny), Kilkenny Road, Castlecomer, Kilkenny. Peacefully at home. Sheila will be sadly missed by her daughters Yvonne, Rosalyn; sons Richard and Tony, sisters Marian and Mary, brothers Eddie and Seán, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her husband Brendan and brother Richard. In accordance with current Government/HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health and the safety of our most vulnerable, a private family funeral will take place for Sheila with Requiem Mass celebrated on Thursday (25th February) at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Castlecomer (max. 10 family members in church). For those unable to attend the Requiem Mass can be viewed online at www.castlecomerparish.ie

Please use the online condolence book at RIP.ie if you wish to offer your sympathies. Sheila's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this time.