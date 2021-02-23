Online event to explore building a vibrant and sustainable Kilkenny city

An online event hosted by cycling initiative Cycle Kilkenny will take place on Tuesday (March 2), from 7pm to 8.30pm.

The event will explore practical ways to increase the level of cycling in Kilkenny and how to make cycling safer in the city.

Registration for the event is open to all community groups based in Kilkenny who are interested in promoting active travel and creating a sustainable city. The event will include brief presentations on: the benefits of increasing cycling in Kilkenny city;

how to use collective social media to engage with communities on cycling and how community groups can engage with their members and local communities to increase cycling.

There will also be an open discussion for community groups to share their ideas, concerns and experience around increasing walking and travelling in Kilkenny.

Speaking in advance of the event, Cycle Kilkenny spokesperson Caitriona Corr said: “With the uncertainties caused by Covid-19, our towns and cities need to re-imagine how we bounce back and revitalise our local economy. We need to think about how we create places that people enjoy and are drawn to in light of remote working, local living, online retail and medium term Covid-19 restrictions.

“At this event, we’ll be exploring just that – how best to engage with the community, provide practical support to community groups to do so and find out from the groups what further support they require on this long-term plan to make Kilkenny a more liveable city.”

Cycle Kilkenny is an initiative led by Kilkenny County Council, Kilkenny Recreation and Sports Partnership, Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce and Kilkenny based animation studio Cartoon Saloon.

Groups can register to attend at: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/ building-vibrant-communities- increasing-cycling-and- walking-in-kilkenny-tickets- 142102691977; or through social media profiles at: @CycleKilkenny